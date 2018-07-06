Photo: FX

Every Star Wars movie adds new characters, and the final film of the sequel trilogy now has its first, to be played by Keri Russell.

Variety reports that Americans star Keri Russell is in early talks to join the cast Star Wars: Episode IX. The role “calls for action-heavy fight scenes” but it’s unknown at this point if her allegiances are with the Resistance or First Order.

According to the report, Russell was one of several actresses up for the role and director J.J. Abrams is expected to cast two more actors for featured roles by the time filming starts at the end of the month.

Of course, Abrams and Russell famously worked together on his first show, Felicity.

Episode IX opens December 20, 2019.

