Star Wars Celebration Might Be Canceled, But You Can Still Buy the Merch and Pretend You Were There

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Millennium Falcon Cockpit Sunshade

Image : Lucasfilm

Star Wars Celebration 2020 should’ve started today. Emphasis on the should, because, alas, this garbage year we find ourselves in had other plans. T he continuing novel coronavirus pandemic across the world put more than a few hydrospanners in the works, canceling the long-running Lucasfilm convention this year and putting it back all the way to 2022.

But if you’re missing out on the chance to meet up with fellow fans, experience big Star Wars-y reveals, and generally revel about how cool dumb idiots with space ships and laser swords are (so cool, so dumb), fear not! You can still buy things, which, really, is what Star Wars is actually about.