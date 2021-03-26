Star Wars Casting Rumors Shut Down by Marvel's Sebastian Stan

Don’t expect Bucky to be going galaxy-hopping just yet. Image : Marvel Studios

Get a new look at The Suicide Squad. New Mortal Kombat footage teases Mileena and Kabal in action. Batwoman has found its next big comics villain. Don’t expect to see more Stormfront when The Boys returns. Plus, behind the scenes on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Spoilers now!



Star Wars

Sebastian Stan denied rumors he’s attached to play Luke Skywalker in a future Star Wars project on Good Morning America.

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn has a new poster ahead of the trailer coming later today.

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania/Captain Marvel 2

According to two new listings from the Film & Television Industry Alliance, both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Captain Marvel 2 begin filming May 31. Quantumania will shoot in London and Atlanta until September 24, while Captain Marvel 2 is said to film in London and Los Angeles. It does not currently have an end-of-filming date.

Mortal Kombat

The latest Mortal Kombat TV spots include new footage of Mileena and Kabal.

Separation



Meanwhile, a marionette comes to life in the trailer for Separation, starring Brian Cox, Rupert Friend, Madeline Brewer, and “Twisty” Troy James.

Aquarium of the Dead

Vivica A. Fox takes on a zombified octopus, walrus, and Japanese spider crab in the trailer for Aquarium of the Dead.

Boys from County Hell

Shudder additionally has a new trailer for its Irish vampire comedy, Boys from County Hell.

Batwoman

Deadline reports Peter Outerbridge (Saw VI, ReGenesis) has been cast as Roman “Black Mask” Sionis. Promised to play a major role for the duration of Batwoman’s second season, the outlet describes the character—recently portrayed by Ewan McGregor in Birds of Prey — as “a pragmatic and charismatic CEO who plays the ‘white knight’ against Gotham’s corrupt systems” by night, Roman takes to the streets as Black Mask, “an evil mastermind with a deep hatred of The Crows and masked vigilantes” who is “willing to tear down Gotham to enact his revenge.”

The Boys

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Aya Cash confirmed Stormfront does not appear in the third season of The Boys.

I want to know if she’ll be back too. I’m not there now…I’m on a new Fox show now called This Country. My contract for The Boys was only for a year so, who knows? Maybe they can CGI my face in.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The cast and crew discuss The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in a new featurette.

Resident Alien

Finally, Harry’s plan of global genocide comes to fruition in the trailer for “Heroes of Patience” — next week’s season finale of Resident Alien.

