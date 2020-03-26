Star Wars' Cassian Andor Show Could Include Some Cut Creatures and Characters From Rogue One

Cassian and K2 could bump into what *should* have been some familiar faces. Image : Lucasfilm

Yeon Sang-Ho teases the setting for the Train to Busan followup, Peninsula. Get a new look at Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Netflix is getting in on the Angry Birds train. Plus, one last clip from Star Trek: Picard’s first season, and what to expect from Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. Spoilers get!



The Batman

Though initially suspended for just two weeks, director Matt Reeves confirmed production on The Batman will only recommence when “it is safe for us all to resume” in light of the novel coronavirus.

Peninsula

In conversation with Screen Daily, Yeon Sang-ho revealed Peninsula is set four years after the events of Train to Busan.

It takes place four years after Train To Busan, in the same universe, but it doesn’t continue the story and has different characters. Government authority has been decimated after the zombie outbreak in Korea, and there is nothing left except the geographical traits of the location – which is why the film is called Peninsula.

A Head Full of Ghosts

Following “a high seven-figure multi-territory pre-buy, ” STX has secured the U.S. and U K distribution rights to the film adaptation of Paul Tremblay’s horror novel, A Head Full of Ghosts, starring Margaret Qualley. [Deadline]

She Dies Tomorrow

Bloody-Disgusting also reports NEON has acquired the worldwide distribution rights to Amy Seimetz’s “apocalyptic existential thriller” She Dies Tomorrow. The story concerns a woman named Amy (Kate Lynn Sheil) “ravaged by the notion that she is going to die tomorrow.” When Amy’s “skeptical friend Jane (Jane Adams) discovers her feeling of imminent death to be contagious, they both begin bizarre journeys through what might be the last day of their lives.”

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Comic Book has a gallery of images from the latest Saw movie starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Click through for more.

Stranded

We also have the first look at Stranded, an upcoming crowd-funded Sasquatch movie promising to be “the most insane Bigfoot movie ever made.” Stills available at Bloody-Disgusting.

Cassian Andor

In conversation with Movie Web, VFX artist Neal Scanlan revealed the upcoming Cassian Andor series at Disney+ will include characters cut from Star Wars: Rogue One’s theatrical release.

What is fun about this is, in many ways, I don’t think it feels different than working on a movie. It certainly doesn’t feel like we are making any compromises. It’s the same creative conditions in every department to do what we can do. We also have this backlog of characters. A lot of the characters that we built for all of the films either didn’t make it to the final cut, because that’s just the way that the film process happens, or that they are seen so momentarily that there is this wonderful second opportunity to bring back some of the characters that we’ve made and bring them to this new storyline in a more, shall we say, integrated way. I think it’s going to be tremendous. I find that it’s a second opportunity for everything that we’ve made, plus the opportunity of moving TV along, in a sense, at what will not at all be diminished as far as the level of quality, the level of things that we are going to try and achieve.

Messiah

Netflix has canceled Messiah after one season.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

According to Comic Book, a new Angry Birds animated series is in development at Netflix. The series is said to follow “tween” incarnations of characters from the Angry Birds film series at summer camp with the Pigs “just across the lake. ”

Star Trek: Picard

Picard asks for a status report before musing on the nature of life, itself in a new clip from today’s season finale, “Et in Arcadia Ego, Part II.”

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Finally, the cast of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels discuss their characters in a new featurette.

