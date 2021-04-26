Star Wars Art Book Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Galaxy's Edge Details

Take a step into the production artistry behind Disney’s Star Wars land. Image : Erik Tiemens/Abrams Books

Disney Park s’ Galaxy’s Edge (when you can safely go again) does a pretty remarkable job of whisking you away to the Star Wars galaxy. Mickey Mouse’s fully-armed and operational budget will help do that, yes, but it’s down to the incredible artistry of years of concept work and design that helped make Batuu what it is—and io9 has a look inside a new book celebrating that work.



The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, written by Amy Ratcliffe and published by Abrams Books, explores the massive concept process that went into realizing a brand new space in the Star Wars galaxy—Black Spire Outpost on the planet Batuu, the new location created for the Disney Parks that has gone on to appear in books, games, and comics in the Star Wars galaxy’s interconnected multimedia behemoth of a tie-in universe.

Image : Abrams Books

Everything from the details of rides, costuming, potential store vendors, and wandering attractions had to be imagined, designed from the ground up as if they were being conceived for a Star Wars movie as much as they were a physical space in Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Not every idea panned out, as you’ll see in our exclusive gallery from the book below—like a potential animatronic alien bartender or even drone-like First Order recon droids accompanying wandering Stormtroopers. B ut you can see just how much work went into making Galaxy’s Edge feel like a part of Star Wars in our own universe, nonetheless.



GARRISON ROOF LINE STUDY V01 Image : Erik Tiemens/Abrams Books GARRISON EXTERIOR ENTRANCE V01 “I didn’t have time to develop this sketch too much, but I think they took the cues from the other side, so that became the other entrance. The greeblie forms to break up those big masses. Then those dome forms are things we wanted.” - Erik Tiemens Image : Erik Tiemens/Abrams Books First Order Droid Option C Image : David Hobbins/Abrams Books ESCAPE RIDE VEHICLE “I wanted to push the design a little bit and really try to make sure that it actually worked story-wise and aesthetically—that this would actually be potentially a vehicle that you would find on the Star Destroyer. The solution was that we went back and looked at the Rebel transports on Yavin. We asked: What is the First Order version of that? Our solution was to create this troop transport.” - Doug Chiang Image : Darren Bacon/Abrams Books Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue BARTENDER SMUGGLE V01 Image : Andrew Domachowski/Abrams Books A BARTENDER D “We slowly started to peel back the layers of reality, figuring out how we could achieve an alien bartender. We knew that if it was a cast member wearing a suit, it would be a lot of prep and not be the most practical way to go about it, so maybe the better way was to have an animatronic bartender. Something that we could actually operate twenty-four hours a day. But then there’re sacrifices with that, because you’re limited by the actual physicality of having that bartender interact with the guest.” - Doug Chiang Image : Andrew Domachowski/Abrams Books MEAT CART AREA ROUGH SKETCH V02 Image : Erik Tiemens/Abrams Books D MEAT MARKET EXTRA DETAIL “The proprietor of this place had a giant engine. But the idea that he’s salvaged something like it to be the roaster and hung it up there as the fuel source and as the barbecue was, I thought, really just powerful. It evokes two things: the Podrace and that you’re adding a layer of history. This is a time that’s further down from the Podrace experience, and yet we’re bringing invisual elements, like a pod engine, that we’ve actually connected with this and changed its purpose for this, and it made total sense.” - Doug Chiang Image : Richard Lim and Erik Tiemens/Abrams Books 1 / 8

The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge hits shelves tomorrow, April 27.

