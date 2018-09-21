Image: Dmitry Grozov

A Hanime, if you will.



Star Wars itself might be getting into its own take on anime-inspired content later this year with the launch of Resistance, but this delightful fan trailer by YouTuber Dmitry Grozov takes Star Wars as we know it—in the form of A New Hope—and transforms it into an old-school anime style cartoon, evoking the likes of Macross or Mobile Suit Gundam, complete with Japanese voice acting.

Sadly it’s just a trailer rather than the full thing, but the only reason we want the full thing now is that it looks downright fantastic. It’s rugged and charmingly dated in a way that has us longing for an official Star Wars anthology in the vein of East-meets-West collaborations like The Animatrix, Gotham Knight, or Halo Legends. Sure, we’ve had Star Wars manga before, but how the hell has that not happened yet!?