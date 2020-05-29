Star Trek's Michelle Yeoh Reminisces About Being 'The Nice Captain' Again in Short Treks

Poor Phillipa Georgiou. We didn’t get to spend all that much time with Michelle Yeoh’s noble captain of the Shenzhou in Star Trek: Discovery before she got a Klingon knife to the chest, but her performance lived on as she got to take on Georgiou’s cartoonishly villainous Mirror Universe self. But as fun as that is, even Yeoh was excited to return to heroism for a short while thanks to Star Trek: Short Treks.

To celebrate the incoming home release of Star Trek: Short Treks next week, io9 can exclusively reveal a glimpse at one of the new special features included in the release. Check it out above.

“First Contact: Kaminar” is a deep dive with cast and crew as they look back on bringing the backstory of Doug Jones’ Kelpian science officer (and would-be-Captain) Saru to life in “The Brightest Star.” The minisode not only gave us a glimpse of what life was like for Saru on his homeworld but also gave us a look at his very first interaction with the Federation and Starfleet: in the form of then-Lieutenant Georgiou making first contact.

As Yeoh recalls in our exclusive clip from the featurette, it not only allowed her the chance to “go back” to playing a version of Georgiou that was less about, well, cackling maniacally and eating Kelpians (and signing up with Section 31), to one curious and hopeful enough to be delighted at making first contact with one.

All but one of the Short Treks released so far—namely “Children of Mars,” the second-season minisode that acted as a prequel to Star Trek: Picard—will be included on the Star Trek: Short Treks home release. They’ll be joined by nine behind-the-scenes featurettes focusing on the ideas and process of bringing these tiny slices of Trek storytelling to life, as well as two audio commentaries for “Runaway” and “Ask Not,” recorded by Featuring Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and Captain Pike himself, Anson Mount, respectively.

Star Trek: Short Treks releases on Blu-ray and DVD June 2.

