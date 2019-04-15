Image: CBS All Access

These are the voyages of the Starship Na’vi. Star Trek: Discovery star Michelle Yeoh is trading in her Section 31 black badge (at least for the time being) for a lab coat, as the latest actor to climb aboard James Cameron’s Avatar sequels.



The news was announced on Avatar’s official Twitter account today, which specified Yeoh will be playing a scientist named Dr. Karina Mogue. No other information has been shared about her character at this time. Yeoh joins the likes of Edie Falco, who’s playing General Ardmore, along with Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet, whose roles are still being kept a secret (we do know Winslet is playing a member of the Reef People).

Advertisement

We’re still in the dark about what exactly Cameron’s four planned Avatar sequels are going to be about, what they’ll be called, or how many of them will actually arrive in theaters. All we can do is sit back and enjoy the ride—unless you’re at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, in which case you can enjoy that Pandora ride in the meantime.

Avatar 2 comes out December 18, 2020, with Avatar 3 arriving the following year.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.