Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Returns as Captain Janeway in the Animated Prodigy TV Series

James Whitbrook
Janeway is back! Just don’t call her ma’am.
Image: CBS

Welcome back, Captain.

Just revealed at the climax of Star Trek’s New York Comic Con panel, Kate Mulgrew will reprise her role as coffee aficionado, virus-stabbing badass, and intrepid captain of the U.S.S. Voyager, Kathryn Janeway, in Nick and CBS’s upcoming Star Trek animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy.

“I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy,” Mulgrew said in a press release provided to io9. “How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

Although it’s not yet been confirmed if Prodigy will be set before or after Janeway and the crew of the Voyager’s seven-year stint in the Delta Quadrant, the show won’t follow your typical Starfleet crew. Instead, it follows a group of “lawless” teenagers who come across a derelict Starfleet ship and decide to try their own bit of boldly going. Just how Janeway will cross paths with them—and presumably encourage them to do all that exploring and adventuring—remains to be seen, but there few better ways to honor the 25th anniversary of Voyager than with the return of its captain.

Star Trek: Prodigy is set to air on Nickelodeon in 2021.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

DISCUSSION

kingofdoma
KingOfDoma

... wait a second. Captain Janeway? I checked Memory Alpha. She was a vice admiral inside a year of returning to the Alpha Quadrant. When does this show take place? Did she misspeak? It’s hard to imagine, since the last time she played Janeway, she was ALREADY an admiral (in ST: Nemesis). Is there going to be some untold tale of Voyager encountering a ship full of kids? Did she get demoted after the admiralty REALLY went over Voyager’s records? Is this a prequel to Voyager? Fascinating how one word choice can open up so many possibilities!