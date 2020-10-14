Happy screams, Michael, happy screams. Image : CBS

Morning Spoilers If there’s news about upcoming movies and television you’re not supposed to know, you’ll find it in here. Prev Next View All

Brightburn’s David Yarovesky is teaming with Krysten Ritter for a new horror anthology. Syfy’s Day of the Dead show finds its cast. Clive Barker wants to bring Ectokid back. Plus, Regina King is helping produce a new supernatural drama for the CW, and what’s to come on Primal. Spoilers now!



Advertisement

Illustration : Jim Cooke

Night Books

Krysten Ritter will star alongside Winslow Fegley and Lidya Jewett in Night Books, an upcoming horror anthology from Brightburn director David Yarovesky and producer Sam Raimi. Based on J.A. White’s horror-fantasy children’s book, the story follows “Alex (Fegley), a boy obsessed with scary stories, who is imprisoned by an evil young witch (Ritter) in her contemporary New York City apartment. He meets Yasmin (Jewett), who is also trapped there, and learns he must tell a new scary story every night in order to stay alive.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

Slay

Regina King is attached to produce Slay, a prospective pilot for the CW from Julian Johnson and former CSI: NY showrunner Pam Veasey. The series is said to concern Carson Jones, “a bold, witty teenager with afro puffs, leather boots, seventies cool, and—thanks to her mother’s ancient African bloodline—supernatural gifts and the responsibility to use them to protect Virginia’s Historic Triangle (one of the most haunted areas in the country) from the forces of darkness.”

[Deadline]

Greenland

Greenland has been pushed back two months and will now reach PVOD December 18, 2020, for a $19.99 48-hour rental. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Advertisement

Tremors: Shrieker Island

Jon Heder convinces Burt Gummer to get back into Graboid-hunting in a new clip from Tremors: Shrieker Island.

Day of the Dead

Keenan Tracey, Daniel Doheny, Natalie Malaika, Morgan Holmstrom, and Kristy Dinsmore have joined the cast of Syfy’s upcoming ten-episode miniseries based (extremely loosely) on George Romero’s Day of the Dead. Tracey will play Cam McDermott, “a high school senior and son of a local police detective who spends his free time working odd jobs to get out of his small Pennsylvania hometown” while Doheny will play Luke Bowman, “the son of town mayor, Paula Bowman.” Malaika has been cast as Lauren Howell, “a sarcastic assistant mortician at the local mortuary” opposite Holmstrom as Sarah Blackwood, “former Special Forces now working on a fracking crew outside of town. She discovers a mysterious body which plunges her into the middle of a zombie invasion.” Dinsmore rounds out the cast as Amy, “a life coach and daughter of the town doctor. When the dead start to rise, she begins a transformation as she fights for survival.” [Deadline]

Advertisement

Ectokid

During a recent Reddit AMA, Clive Barker revealed a TV series based on his short-lived Marvel Comics series Ectokid is in development alongside projects based on Imajica, Weaveworld, Nightbreed, and Books of Blood.

In the last month or so, several projects that I’ve always wanted to see as films or television series have been pursued by producers and will be turned into events for television or cinema in the next few years. They include: Imajica, Weaveworld, Nightbreed, more tales from the Books of Blood, and also a television series based upon the comic called Ectokid. There are others in the works, but all of those are moving along nicely.

Advertisement

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Star Trek

Appearing as a guest on THR’s TV Top 5 podcast, Alex Kurtzman revealed he and his team have plans for the next seven years of the Star Trek franchise.

Heather Kaden and Aaron Baiers, who work with me at [production company] Secret Hideout — we literally just got off a call with the network mapping out with us through 2027. Now when I say that, it’s not like it’s set in stone. It’s just, ‘Here’s a plan. Here’s what we’re looking at. Here’s how the different shows are going to drop.’ Consider the fact that it takes a year from inception — from starting production — to airing, you have to plan way, way, way in advance to get these things done, and you have to stay on top of the zeitgeists and make sure that what you’re doing is relevant. So you have to plan so far in advance now in different kinds of ways [like safety and budget] to seem loose and improvisational, but there’s nothing loose and improvisational about it.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery

Speaking of Trek, Spoiler TV has images from “That Hope is You: Part 1,” the season three premiere of Star Trek: Discovery. Click through for more.

Advertisement

Photo : CBS

Photo : CBS

Advertisement

Photo : CBS

Photo : CBS

Arriving 930 years in the future, Burnham navigates a galaxy she no longer recognizes while searching for the rest of the U.S.S. Discovery crew. Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

Advertisement

Primal



Finally, Spear and Fang stumble upon a ritual sacrifice in a clip from this week’s episode, “Covenant of the Damned. ”

Banner art by Jim Cooke.