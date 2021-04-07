Star Trek: Picard's Patrick Stewart Teases Q's Tumultuous Return

How very Q of him to show up at the worst possible time. Screenshot : CBS

Some familiar faces are returning to Child’s Play. Borat 2's breakout star is teaming up with A24 for some slasher horror. Plus, what’s to come on Supergirl and The Flash. To me, my spoilers!



Bodies, Bodies, Bodies

Deadline reports the Oscar-nominated Borat 2 actress, Maria Bakalova, is attached to star in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies — “a secret slasher film” at A24 from Instinct director, Halina Reijn. Amandla Stenberg, Pete Davidson, and Myha’la Herrold will co-star.

Mother Land

Deadline also reports Mark Romanek (One Hour Photo) has signed on to direct Mother Land at Lionsgate. Based on a spec by Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby, the story concerns “a family that has been haunted by an evil spirit for years. Their safety and their surroundings come into question when one of the children questions if the evil is real.”

Too Late

The upcoming horror/comedy about the personal assistant of a late-night talk show host discovering she works for a literal man-eating monster is now scheduled for a Digital VOD release on June 25, 2021. Alyssa Limperis, Ron Lynch, Will Weldon, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Fred Armisen, Jenny Zigrino, Jack De Sena, and Brooks Wheelan star. [Deadline]

Ascendant

A woman with superpowers is held captive inside of an elevator shaft in the trailer for Ascendant, coming to theaters in Australia and New Zealand on April 8.

Chucky

Entertainment Weekly reports Child’s Play 2 stars Alex Vincent and Christine Elise will reprise their roles as Andy Barclay and Kyle in Chucky.

Star Trek: Picard

Speaking in the wake of this week’s announcement of Q’s return, Sir Patrick Stewart revealed Q returns to Jean-Luc Picard during a “shattering moment” of “significant trauma. ”

Q’s arrival is, as it often was, utterly unexpected. But [it] also comes at a shattering moment in the episode. And I do mean a shattering moment. Whether it’s directly connected to Q or not, I am still actually not quite sure. But there is significant trauma. And, in fact, at the moment, I am working on how the trauma of this moment hangs around Picard for quite a substantial part of the episode and then [claps his hands] there he is.

Debris

A young girl has a strange connection to the latest piece of Debris in the trailer for next week’s episode, “You Can Call Her Caroline. ”

Supergirl

Something has escaped the Phantom Zone in the trailer for “Phantom Menaces” — next week’s episode of Supergirl.

The Flash

Meanwhile, the personification of the Speed Force causes trouble for Barry in the trailer for “Growing Pains” — next week’s episode of The Flash.

Creepshow

Finally, Ali Larter discusses a true-crime podcast over breakfast with C. Thomas Howell and Iman Benson in a clip from this week’s episode of Creepshow.

