Star Trek: Picard's First Episode Is Free to Engage on YouTube

Patrick Stewart has returned as Jean-Luc Picard. Photo : CBS All Access

Curious what that whole Star Trek: Picard thing is all about? CBS All Access has made the first episode of the latest Star Trek series free to watch on YouTube in the U.S., meaning it’s all systems go for the series premiere even if you don’t have the streaming platform.



CBS All Access s ubscr ibers have now gotten two episodes from the first season of Star Trek: Picard, which sees Patrick Stewart returning as the iconic leader for a critical mission. It’s started off on a strong note, diving into the show’s complex relationship between humans and androids, as well as dealing with the consequences of Starfleet’s more controversial actions. Plus, who doesn’t love to see Stewart reprising his role as one of Star Trek’s greatest captains...with a dog?

Advertisement

CBS All Access is clearly hedging its best on this new series, which has been performing strongly for the streaming platform, so it’s made the series premiere free to watch on YouTube. Unfortunately, it’s only accessible in the United States, at least for the time being.

Star Trek: Picard is currently airing its first season on CBS All Access.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.