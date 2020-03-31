Star Trek: Picard's Best Callbacks to The Next Generation

For better or worse, Star Trek: Picard leaned heavily into the nostalgia of its returning hero. Over the course of its recently concluded first season, this didn’t just mean bringing back familiar faces, it meant many sweet callbacks to the beloved Next Generation for fans to spot over its 10-episode run.



With Picard’s first season out the way—and even free to watch on CBS All Access for a time, to help encourage people to physically distance during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic—we decided to round up our top callbacks from the season. There’s a lot to love, from small-but-sweet moments like Picard’s dog being named for the way he addressed his former first officer on the Enterprise, to huge moments of the new series, like Picard and Dr. Jurati recreating their own spin on the famous “Picard Maneuver” referenced in The Next Generation’s season one episode, “The Battle”—which we told you to check out before binging Picard, because we’re rather clever like that. (Do it, you’ve got time!)

Advertisement

There were plenty more of course, from blink-and-you’ll-miss-it callouts to past episodes (TNG or otherwise), to heartwarming reunions like re-meeting Trek heroes like Data, Seven of Nine, Riker, and Troi. What were your favorite Easter eggs from season one? Or what did you think of Picard’s embrace of nostalgia at large? Let us know in the comments.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.