Star Trek: Picard Will Have an Answer for Why Its Romulans Look a Little Different

There’s even more rumors about Lucasfilm’s plans for a potential Knights of the Old Republic revival. Hans Zimmer confirms he’s on board for No Time to Die. Chris Rock discusses the level of humor in his Saw movie. Plus, Dave Bautista heads to Apple TV, and our first look at the backdoor pilot for the CW’s Birds of Prey-esque Arrow spinoff. Spoilers now!



Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

A new rumor from FandomWire states Disney is developing both a movie (which we knew about) and a television series based on Bioware’s beloved 2003 Star Wars RPG, Knights of the Old Republic.

The Batman

According to The Daily Record, Matt Reeves’ The Batman plans to shoot in Glasgow, Scotland as the new backdrop of Gotham City.

Meanwhile, Zoe Kravitz has briefly described her experience of becoming Catwoman in an interview with The Ellen Show, discussing the current iterative process going on with her costume:

We’ve had many [costume tests], it’s going really well, it’s very exciting.

Fantasy Island

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island has been rated PG-13 for “violence, terror, drug content, suggestive material and brief strong language” according to Bloody-Disgusting.

No Time to Die

Hans Zimmer recently confirmed he is indeed scoring No Time to Die on Facebook.

Saw

Speaking with IGN, Chris Rock confirmed the new Saw movie contains only “a sprinkling of humor.”

I love Saw, but I was like ‘wow, it has almost no humor at all.’ So, it seemed like a good place…good fertile ground…by the way, the new Saw, I’ve seen like a rough cut. It’s still Saw…it’s bloody, it’s gory, but there’s like a sprinkling of humor here and there. We’re not revamping it; it’s not Scary Movie, it’s Saw.

The Turning

Bloody-Disgusting has several new images from The Turning. Head over there to see the rest.

Cupid

A bullied high school student summons the God of Desire to smite her enemies in the trailer for Cupid, coming to VOD next month.

See

Deadline reports Dave Bautista has joined the second season of See in an undisclosed, but most likely antagonistic role.

Legends of Tomorrow

Caity Lotz spoke to TV Guide about Brandon Routh’s forthcoming departure from Legends of Tomorrow.

I think if there’s anything Sara’s become really good at, it is whatever the world will throw at her, she’s going to handle. She will accept [it] and she will deal with it. She’s seen a lot of teammates go and had to send a lot of people off, like Franz [Dremah]’s character, Firestorm, Wentworth Miller’s [Captain Cold] and Victor Garber’s [Dr. Martin Stein] — like everybody! So I think she has just come to terms that that’s how it goes. But missing Ray will be a big... It’ll be weird without him there. I think there’s going to be definitely some adjusting that they’re going to have to do.

Star Trek: Picard

During a recent interview with TV Line, Alex Kurtzman was oddly asked whether Worf would be redesigned to match the Klingons of Star Trek: Discovery should the character make a future appearance on Star Trek: Picard. He, of course, said no, but did give us some insight into the Romulans’ look,

No, he’s got to look the same. We’re not changing that. It’s funny, because you’ll see by the time you get to [Picard‘s] third episode, there are different kinds of Romulans that look different, depending on their territories. You’ll see some Romulans that are just about the ears, you’ll see some with the ears and deeper ridges in their foreheads… so I have to believe that there are different iterations of Klingons, depending on where they are from.

Mother Mary

According to TV Line, Pop TV has ordered a new series from Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom starring Betsy Sodaro as “a reimagined version of the Virgin Mary” for the 21st century. The series is said to ask, “what would happen if the most irresponsible and laziest human on Earth was impregnated by immaculate conception?”

Emergence

Spoiler TV has a new synopsis for “Killshot, Part 2" the season finale of Emergence.

Jo and Brooks are in danger, and Piper’s determined to help. With Helen’s mysterious plan nearly realized, Piper recruits an unexpected team of allies to find them before it’s too late. The season finale of “Emergence” airs TUESDAY, JAN. 28 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Green Arrow & the Canaries

We have the first official images from Green Arrow & the Canaries.

Katy Keene

Spoiler TV also has photos from the pilot episode of Katy Keene. Click through for more.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Finally, Supergirl, The Flash, Martian Manhunter, White Canary, Batwoman and Atom II are stranded at the dawn of time with Lex Luthor in the final trailer for Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.