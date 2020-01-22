Star Trek: Picard Welcomes Back Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan for Season 2

Thirty years after first joining the Star Trek family, Whoopi Goldberg is coming back. Photo : CBS

Sir Patrick Stewart asked, and Whoopi Goldberg said yes!

Earlier today, Jean-Luc Picard himself dropped by ABC’s The View to promote his highly anticipated CBS All Access show Star Trek: Picard, and—in a slightly unusual twist on the casting process—asked his former Next Generation co-star to come aboard for season two.



Of course, on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Goldberg played Guinan, the bartender of the Ten-Forward lounge on the USS Enterprise, who was much older than she looked and often doled out advice and wisdom to her fellow shipmates. She also appeared in the films Star Trek Generations and Nemesis.

And though you’d imagine this was all planned and Goldberg was in on it, her emotional reaction suggests that maybe that’s not true. Or at the very least she’s still got those incredible Oscar-winning acting chops—which bodes well for CBS All Access, since she’ll appear not just on Picard, but another show on the streaming service, The Stand.

Here’s the clip of Stewart’s Trek-posoal.



The Star Trek on CBS All Access Twitter account confirmed the Trek reunion, welcoming Goldberg back into the fold and remarking “As if this day couldn’t get any better!” It seems the Picard gang is going to get a little wiser, and a little drunker, in season two, thanks to Guinan.

Star Trek: Picard season one debuts this week. We’ll have much more soon.

