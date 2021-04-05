We come from the future
Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Beams Aboard Its First Teaser

Rob Bricken
Boimler (Jack Quaid) has his troubles.
Screenshot: Paramount+

When we last left the intrepid, lower-ranked crewmembers of the USS Cerritos, Mariner’s secret had been exposed, Boimler had been promoted to Riker’s ship, Rutherford’s memory had been wiped, and Tendi had made a bad robot. Now that we’ve finally got a look at the next season of Star Trek: Lower Decks, and clearly, the mission still isn’t going according to plan.

I’m not the biggest Trek guy, so I know I’m missing references, but that is Mariner in some anbo-jyutsu protective gear—anbo-jyutsu being a martial arts contest that is best described as “Space American Gladiators While Wearing Luke’s Training Mask From A New Hope.” I also know a Mugato when I see one, although I don’t have the faintest idea why. Happily, you don’t need to be a Trek fan to enjoy Jonathan Frakes playing Riker at his most deranged.

Star Trek: Lower Decks will premiere on August 12 on the Paramount+ streaming service. The first season was an utter delight, so when season two has been fully released, it’s definitely worth signing up for a free trial to binge it and then immediately quit the service.

Jonee

This show was one of the most pleasant surprises I’ve ever experienced. Best Star Trek in any medium since DS9.