This weekend at New York Comic Con, IDW announced (report via the Hollywood Reporter) Star Trek: The Q Conflict, a six-part comic miniseries that gives Star Trek the big crossover event it’s been needing. Combining the casts of Star Trek, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager, the series will see Q put our intrepid heroes through the ringer, gathering them all together for unspecificed, but certainly nefarious, challenges.

The series, written by Scott and David Tipton, the same duo who took The Next Generation to the Mirror Universe, with art by David Messina, has a distinctly Secret Wars vibe to it, with Q putting on his best Beyonder cosplay (we hope!) and drawing the various crews into, well, we’re not quite sure yet. But what a crossover!

In a statement, Tipton said, “All of Starfleet’s most legendary officers join together for the first time against some of the greatest threats they’ve ever faced. It’s like nothing you’ve seen before!”

Yeah, that sounds pretty amazing. How did this take so long to happen? And, just hear me out, but, what if Spock regrew that beard?

