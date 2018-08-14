Photo: The Curse of Sleeping Beauty (XLrator Media)

Discovery’s crew has been teasing for a while that Spock will be a major figure in the show’s second season, given both his importance to Star Trek at large and his personal links to Michael Burnham. But now, we have a face to put with this latest take on everyone’s favorite Vulcan: Ethan Peck.



According to the Hollywood Reporter, Peck, best known for prior roles in ABC Family’s adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You and the CW’s I Ship It, will play the younger version of Spock that served under Captain Christopher Pike (Inhumans’ Anson Mount) aboard the Enterprise before Kirk took the Captain’s chair and led the crew on its iconic five year mission.

Here’s newly-positioned Discovery showrunner Alex Kurtzman’s statement on the casting:

Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek. The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion. We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion and yearning. Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.

This is at least a direct acknowledgment that Spock will indeed actually appear in Discovery’s second season. While we’d known that the character would be playing a role in the season for a while, the first trailer shown at Comic-Con delicately danced around Spock’s absence, with Pike telling Burnham that her half-brother had taken a leave of absence from the ship, looking for answers to a mysterious question that will take him, and presumably his half-sister, across the galaxy in a...well, you know...

Star Trek: Discovery is set to return to CBS All Access for its second season in early 2019.