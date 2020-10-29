I t’s a tough time to be together again for Tilly and Michael. Gif : CBS

This week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery was a hard one on the crew—the joy of being reunited with Michael Burnham after she crashed into the 32nd c entury ahead of them , tempered with the stark realization of the future they find themselves in. It’s something that’s starting to hit home for the Disco crew, as this exclusive look at a scene from the episode shows.



Advertisement

io9's excited to give you a free pee k at “People of Earth, ” the latest episode of Discovery’s third season—and an important emotional moment for Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman). Taking place shortly after Michael has beamed aboard the Discovery for the first time in over a year for her (time travel’s like that sometimes), the conversation is a sweet but solemn one.

Advertisement

Grasping the reality of the situation quicker than anyone else, Tilly’s tearful realiz ation of the scope of the Discovery’s sacrifice—that her family has let her go and i s long gone, and that Michael’s time away from the ship means that even she had learned to let them go as well—is heartbreaking to watch.

Even if there is a little joy in these friends reuniting, there’s also the sad realization that Michael wants to minimize : she has changed, her old friends are beginning to change as well, and no one’s really sure of where they stand now.

These are the sorts of little character interactions that Star Trek: Discovery has, admittedly, struggled with in the past—its focus on Michael’s arc coming at the expense of some of its wider cast, even beloved fan-favorites like Tilly. Getting to see these people interact with each other beyond the confines of being Starfleet officers, but as people, as friends, is very welcome. Even when it’s trying to dance around the hard conversations that sometimes friends don’t really know each other as well as they might.

Advertisement

Star Trek: Discovery is currently airing on CBS All Access in the U. S. , and on Bell Media’s Sci-Fi Channel and Crave in Canada, where you could watch this clip and the rest of the episode around it right now, if you wanted! Or just wait a day for it to be on Netfix if you’re anywhere else on the planet.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.