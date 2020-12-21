Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) are ready to rumble. Photo : Michael Gibson/CBS

This season of Star Trek: Discovery has introduced us to new characters and new worlds, but it’s kept at least one element firmly old-school: those killer fight scenes. And with action-movie legend Michelle Yeoh’s character visiting the Mirror Universe in recent weeks, the combat’s only gotten more ferocious.



A new behind-the-scenes video with Discovery stunt coordinator Christopher McGuire gives us a peek at the preparation, training, and emotional contextualizing that goes into these sequences , with actors like David Ajala (whose character, Book, punched it out with his estranged brother earlier this season ) sharing insights into the process. There’s a special focus on last week’s fight between Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Yeoh’s Emperor Georgiou, though the best part might be McGuire’s full-on delight at working with the iconic Yeoh. (Can you blame him?)

The video warns you, but there are s ome spoilers here if you haven’t yet seen the most recent episode, “Terra Firma, Part 2.”

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery arrive Thursdays on CBS All Access.

