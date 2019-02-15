Photo: CBS All Access

Star Trek: Discovery’s stars finally got a chance to talk more in depth about a big plot kept secret for a while.

There were seasons of love on Star Trek: Discovery this past Sunday, as we finally got that long-awaited reunion between two fan-favorite characters. But now that things have changed, what lies in store for them...and everyone else?

It was a Valentine’s Day to remember, and slightly puzzled at, on the latest episode of Discovery, “Saints of Imperfection.” After our heroes braved their way through the Mycelial network to bring back Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Stamets (Anthony Rapp) was also able to reunite with his previously dead husband, Dr. Culber (Wilson Cruz).

We’d long heard reports that Culber would be coming back, following his shocking and frustrating death during the first season. But now that it’s finally come to fruition, Rapp and Cruz spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about what it’s like to finally have the pair back together. Also, how Culber has changed—not only since his time away, but also because he’s essentially in a brand-new body.

Rapp said he didn’t know how or when Culber would be coming back until he read the script for “Saints of Imperfection,” saying he “didn’t want to know” anything about Culber’s resurrection beforehand because Stamets wouldn’t have known either. But now that it’s happened, he and Cruz said they’re happy with the results.

“If we were going to give the fans a return that is worthy of this show and character, I wanted to make sure that it was as epic as I was being told it would be. And I think we have delivered on that,” said Cruz, who also added that the fan response since Culber’s death has been “unrelenting.” He said, “I love the passion people have for these characters and the show. It’s been overwhelming to keep people excited and engaged and not worried too much about the fact that Culber was gone.”

Looking forward, it may get rough for the couple. Cruz discussed how Culber’s changed since his time away, and it will affect his relationship with Stamets. After all, Culber’s been dead, returned to life, and then slowly devoured by spores until he could protect himself. The war may be over, but he’s spent months struggling to survive inside the Mycelial network. Plus, he’s essentially in a brand-new body now, one he’s never used before. As Rapp put it, it’s like “coming out of a coma.” Luckily, we’re going to get some quality time to find out.

Cruz emphasized we’re going to get to spend a lot more time with Culber as his own character, outside of his relationship with Stamets, so we’ll get a better sense of who he is, where he’s going, and how his time in the network has changed him.

“Last season, it was fair to say that Culber was very much in service of Stamets’ ambition. But this season, we really get to see who Hugh Culber is, why he does what he does,” Cruz said. “I want people to imagine what it’s like to have gone through all of that, and to now be back where it all started. That experience has affected how he feels about his life, career, relationship, and who he is. We will learn there are consequences for him, as there should be.”



