While everyone knows that the humans are really the backup stars of the Space Jam franchise, that doesn’t mean that the upcoming sequel isn’t going to be stacked with live-action talent.
Variety reports that Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green is slated to join the cast of Space Jam 2 as LeBron James’s wife, which means that there’s more than a solid chance that she’s going to end up interacting with the Looney Tunes in some capacity.
It’s a far cry from The Walking Dead or outer space, but given the roles Martin-Green’s played in the past, she’s going to fit into Space Jam 2 just fine when the movie hits theaters July 16, 2021.
[Variety]