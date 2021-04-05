Star Trek: Discovery's Season 4 Teaser Sees Burnham Take Command

OH YEAH NEW UNIFORMS Screenshot : Paramount+

In the season three finale of Star Trek: Discovery, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) finally received her much-deserved promotion to captain. But now that she’s in charge, she’s the one who’s going to have to keep the Discovery together...and its crew alive.



Martin-Green revealed the trailer during today’s First Contact Day virtual panels, which are available to view on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel.

Here’s the impressively vague official “summary” for season four: “Season four of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.”

Seeing as they’ve fought the Mirror universe, evil A.I.s from the future, and space pirates, there’s still a lot of classic threats for the Discovery to come across, and since they’re still in the far Trek future of the 32nd century, presumably there are plenty of new threats, too. I will say find the phrase “hopeful future” rather reassuring—that’s something it feels like Star Trek has been missing for a while.

Star Trek: Discovery returns for its fourth season later this year on Paramount+.

