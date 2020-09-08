Star Trek: Discovery's New Trailer Brings the Fight for the Federation to the Far Future

Michael has a new Starfleet to uphold. Image : CBS

The crew of the Discovery made a terrible sacrifice at the end of season two, leaving their lives as they knew them behind and flinging the ship 930 years into the future, where the Federation is in some dire straits of its own (again). Now it seems it’s up to Michael and her friends to remind them of what the Federation has fought hard to stand for.



Star Trek’s all-encompassing Star Trek Day livestream event just kicked off with the latest look at the third season of Discovery, our first since that major glimpse at New York Comic-Con last year.

International fans can check out the trailer here.

After introducing us once more to the premise that this is the Federation of the 32nd Century—one battered and shattered by a strange cataclysm called “The Burn”—the new trailer gives us a taste of the rough times facing Discovery’s crew as they acclimatize to the strange new world they find themselves in, from strange tech to mysterious new factions, as well as some of the new characters they’ll meet in this distant future. Including David Ajala’s mysterious Book, who looks like he’ll become very close to the Discovery crew.

Star Trek: Discovery’s third season begins on CBS All Access October 15.

