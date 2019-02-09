Illustration: via @SerinaTirek

Art begets art. And, in this case, a love for Star Trek inspires some beguiling sketch work.

Twitter user @SerinaTirek, inspired by her passion for Star Trek: Discovery in particular, has filled up her feed with incredible, detailed sketches from this era and past eras of Trek. Her work is sharp, photographic, and just lovely. She’s given us permission to share it here.

She’s put out some great paintings, too, in a similar style.

One of the things I dig most about fan art is the way it can chronicle our viewing experiences and our passion. This artist’s creations absolutely show her love for Star Trek and are a lasting record of her joy watching it. And, oh, Stamets’ eyes! It’s great stuff.

Star Trek: Discovery is in its second season, and is airing on CBS All Access. @SerinaTrek’s art can be seen on her Twitter and DeviantArt.