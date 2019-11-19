Star Trek 4 Is Back On, This Time From the Maker of Legion and Fargo

Kirk and Spock may be coming back to the big screen and from a very exciting filmmaker too.

Deadline reports that Noah Hawley, who recently made FX’s Legion and Fargo, as well as feature film Lucy in the Sky, is in “final talks” to write and direct a new Star Trek film for Paramount. It would be the fourth in the J.J. Abrams franchise reboot that stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, and others. Abrams will produce.

The news comes after almost a year after Paramount reportedly shelved the sequel, which was expected to bring Chris Hemsworth back as Kirk’s father. Variety reports that storyline is now officially out (sorry, Thor) but Deadline adds that this movie won’t interfere with whatever Quentin Tarantino has cooking in the franchise. Some kind of spin-off.

That’s the only real detail Deadline provided and io9 has reached out to Paramount to see if there’s anything else that can be reported at the moment. But if Hawley is on board and Paramount is moving ahead with this, one has to think the financial woes the studio experienced with Pine last year that reportedly put the breaks on an earlier version of this film have been fixed.

Also, it’s interesting that Hawley would be attached to the fourth Star Trek. He famously wrote a script for Doctor Doom, the Fantastic Four villain. It seems that’s not happening just yet but, another “four” will be.

We’ll have more on this story as it comes in. But for now, tell us below what you think about a fourth Star Trek movie written and directed by Noah Hawley.

This article was updated after publication with the new information from Variety.

