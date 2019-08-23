Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.

Disney just gave us our first look at the remake of Lady & The Tramp in action at D23, and be warned: if you’re a dog person, you’re going to start squeeing pretty damn fast.



Although there is a little CG enhanced oddities here and there, mainly in the dogs eyes in some shots. But it’s primarily an excuse to watch cute pups run around and go on fancy adventures, as the classy Lady (Tessa Thompson) leaves her life of pampered privelege behind to share in the rough-and-tumble—or should that be ruff-and-tumble—life of streetsmart pooch Tramp (Justin Theroux).

Also starring Sam Elliott, Ashley Jensen, Janelle Monaé, Benedict Wong, Kiersey Clemmons, Thomas Mann, Yvette Nicole Brown, Arturo Casto, and Adrian Martinez, Lady and the Tramp will be available for streaming when Disney+ launches on November 12.

