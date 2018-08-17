Image: Frazer Harrison (Getty)

In the weeks since Stan Lee returned to the public eye and began distancing himself from his former manager and legal guardian Keya Morgan—a man Lee himself alleges tried to gain control of the Marvel legend’s considerable wealth—more details have come to light about Morgan’s behavior.

Variety reports that Lee’s lawyer Jonathan Freund requested that Lee be granted a new restraining order against Morgan following accusations from the Marvel mainstay and his security guards that Morgan stole valuable artwork and cash from Lee’s home. A temporary restraining order was granted in June, but the petition for a restraining order ultimately fell through after Lee’s then-lawyer and court-appointed guardian ad-litem Tom Lallas was, according to Deadline, challenged by other attorneys in court who claimed that they were Lee’s legal representation.

Lallas’ failed petition included a statement from Linda Sanchez, a live-in nurse who formerly cared for Lee, claiming she saw Morgan and Lee’s daughter J.C. verbally abusing Lee, unexplained bruises on Lee’s body, and that the 95-year-old told her about the deep depression his living situation put him into:

“Mr. Lee has told me privately that he is giving up, after his daily harassment, and that he believes he has nothing left to live for but to ‘go to sleep’ and ‘die.’ As a result of everything described above, Mr. Lee falls into very dark and depressed moods because he doesn’t have the strength or will to fight anymore.”

Commissioner Laura Hymowitz granted the newest restraining order—which has a duration of three years—against Morgan, barring him from communicating with or coming within 100 yards of Lee. Variety cites even more accusations from the proceedings:

Morgan is also accused of moving Lee out of his home at midnight on June 8 and taking him to an apartment in an effort to isolate him from his family and other caregivers. Lee was moved back to his home three days later, and Morgan and Lee have not been in contact since then. Morgan is also facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly making false reports to the police.

Variety notes Morgan did not appear at the court to contest the order and that Lee is still suing publicist Jerry Olivarez, his former business manager, “accused of draining $1.4 million from his accounts.” We previously reported on that here.

Despite all of the negative activity going on in his life, Freund said that Lee’s health is improving and things are looking up for him.