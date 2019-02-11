Image: Sony

Spider-Man co-creator Stan Lee died mere weeks before the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The filmmakers knew they had to dedicate the film to him, which they did at the very last minute, but that was a fraction of Lee’s presence in the film.

Lee had a large cameo in the film, as many expected. He’s a store owner who sells Miles a Spider-Man costume. “I’m going to miss him. We were friends, you know. It always fits, eventually,” he says. It’s very touching.

Now one of the film’s animators, Nick Kondo, has revealed a second cameo. Did you see him? Likely not as it goes by so fast, but he’s on a subway at the very end of the movie.

Yes, that trusty store owner sees the new Spider-Man swinging through New York and gives him the patented “Thwip” hand signal. Who knows what else is in there?

Find out soon when Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse comes to digital download on February 26 and physical media March 19.

[h/t Screencrush]

