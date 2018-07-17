Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Marvel

Marvel’s upcoming animated series Marvel Rising will follow as a group of young superheroes including Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, and Spider-Gwen Ghost Spider come together to form a next generation team. Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con this week, the first trailer for Marvel Rising: Initiation, a complimentary series of web shorts has dropped and it’s got a few clues about what to expect from the show.

In addition to introducing you to a few of Marvel Rising’s starring characters, the trailer also reveals that, at least at the very beginning, Ms. Marvel and Squirrel Girl will be on the search for Ghost Spider, who’s believed to be involved in the murder of of a friend. As Marvel’s spider-people are wont to do, Gwen denies the allegations and takes her fellow vigilantes on, only to ultimately be taken down by Tippy-Toe the squirrel.

Aesthetically, Marvel Rising bears a lot of resemblance to Marvel’s previous animated shows like Avengers: Assemble and Ultimate Spider-Man, which bodes well for the series, and it’s got a solid cast including Chloe Bennett, reprising her role as Quake, and and Kathreen Khavari as Kamala. Marvel Rising’s purportedly a major part of Marvel’s future plans for animation and so if you’re into keeping tabs on just what all the studio’s been up to recently, you should probably start checking for the web series when it premieres on August 13.