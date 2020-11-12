Filed to: We Can Be Heroes

Boyd Holbrook in We Can Be Heroes. Photo : Netflix

Soon after we say good-bye to 2020 and ring in what we hope will be a great new year, director Robert Rodriguez will be back. Netflix just announced his latest film, We Can Be Heroes, will premiere January 1, 2021. Its story blends superheroes with an age group Rodriguez loves to make movies for: kids.

Advertisement

In the film, aliens come to Earth and kidnap all the planet’s superheroes, so it’s up to the superheroes’ kids to save their parents. Which, yes, is very reminiscent of Rodriguez’s 2000s franchise, Spy Kids, a film that has the exact same plot except the parents are spies, instead of superheroes. This film also has more than a touch of Disney’s underrated film Sky High, which is about superhero children saving the day instead of their parents.

So, basically, Spy Kids plus Sky High equals We Can Be Heroes, featuring Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christian Slater, and Boyd Holbrook, plus all the kid actors who are the actual stars. Here are the first images. Expect a trailer soon.

Advertisement

Pedro Pascal in We Can Be Heroes Photo : Netflix Priyanka Chopra Jonas in We Can Be Heroes. Photo : Netflix Boyd Holbrook in We Can We Heroes. Photo : Netflix Superhero kids, lead by YaYa Gosselin, in We Can Be Heroes. Photo : Netflix 1 / 4

We Can Be Heroes debuts on Netflix January 1, 2021. And speaking of streaming shows starring Pedro Pascal, Rodriguez also has a directing credit on The Mandalorian coming up this season.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.