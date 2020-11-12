We come from the future
Spy Kids Meets Sky High in the First Look at Robert Rodriguez's New Superhero Movie

Germain Lussier
Filed to:We Can Be Heroes
We Can Be Heroes
Boyd Holbrook in We Can Be Heroes.
Boyd Holbrook in We Can Be Heroes.
Photo: Netflix

Soon after we say good-bye to 2020 and ring in what we hope will be a great new year, director Robert Rodriguez will be back. Netflix just announced his latest film, We Can Be Heroes, will premiere January 1, 2021. Its story blends superheroes with an age group Rodriguez loves to make movies for: kids.

In the film, aliens come to Earth and kidnap all the planet’s superheroes, so it’s up to the superheroes’ kids to save their parents. Which, yes, is very reminiscent of Rodriguez’s 2000s franchise, Spy Kids, a film that has the exact same plot except the parents are spies, instead of superheroes. This film also has more than a touch of Disney’s underrated film Sky High, which is about superhero children saving the day instead of their parents.

So, basically, Spy Kids plus Sky High equals We Can Be Heroes, featuring Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christian Slater, and Boyd Holbrook, plus all the kid actors who are the actual stars. Here are the first images. Expect a trailer soon.

We Can Be Heroes debuts on Netflix January 1, 2021. And speaking of streaming shows starring Pedro Pascal, Rodriguez also has a directing credit on The Mandalorian coming up this season.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

DISCUSSION

kingofdoma
KingOfDoma

Oh no. This might be a bit good. Which means... IT’LL BE FORGETTABLE! NOOOOOOOOOOO!