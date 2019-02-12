Image: Nickelodeon

It’s been 20 years since SpongeBob first invited us to dive deep and get to know the residents of Bikini Bottom, but the Porifera burger-slinger is still around and coming to theaters once again.

In addition to SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout, a televised special that kickstarts Nickelodeon’s “Best Year Ever” celebration, SpongeBob is set to star in The SpongeBob Movie: It’s a Wonderful Sponge, an all-new feature-length film hitting theaters in 2020.

While details about the movie are slim right now, Nickelodeon’s special is set to focus on SpongeBob on the day of his birthday, and will feature a number of the series’ characters depicted in live action as they try to organize a party for their porous friend at a restaurant called the Trusty Slab.

[Los Angeles Times]

