Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: SpongeBob Broadway (YouTube)

This year’s Tony Awards nominations are out, and it’s a great time to be a nerd who likes theater. SpongeBob SquarePants tied Mean Girls for the most Tony Award nominations this year, with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two coming in close behind. That’s right: A musical about a talking sponge is one of the most-nominated musicals of the entire year.



This year, the Broadway season featured 33 productions, including 20 plays, 10 musicals, and three special performances. They included a musical version of Tina Fey’s iconic Mean Girls, as well as a Broadway rendition of Disney’s Frozen. And, of course, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical... which is way better than it has any right to be, considering it’s about a singing sponge. SpongeBob is nominated for an astounding 12 Tonys this year. Cursed Child secured 10 nominations, and is considered a frontrunner for Best Play.

The Tony Awards will be handed out on June 10. Here’s a list of everything Cursed Child, Frozen, and SpongeBob are nominated for. Because let’s be honest: You probably don’t care about Carousel.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Musical



Best Leading Actor in a Musical: Ethan Slater



Best Book of a Musical: Kyle Jarrow



Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Gavin Lee



Best Scenic Design of a Musical: David Zinn



Best Costume Design of a Musical: David Zinn



Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Kevin Adams



Best Sound Design of a Musical: Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson



Best Direction of a Musical: Tina Landau



Best Choreography of a Musical: Christopher Gattelli



Best Orchestrations: Tom Kitt



Best Original Score: The Composers of SpongeBob SquarePants

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Best Play



Best Leading Actor in a Play: Jamie Parker



Best Featured Actor in a Play: Anthony Boyle



Best Featured Actress in a Play: Noma Dumezweni



Best Scenic Design of a Play: Christine Jones



Best Costume Design of a Play: Katrina Lindsay



Best Lighting Design of a Play: Neil Austin



Best Sound Design of a Play: Gareth Fry



Best Direction of a Play: John Tiffany



Best Choreography: Steven Hoggett



Frozen

Best Musical



Best Book of a Musical: Jennifer Lee



Best Original Score - Music & Lyrics: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez



[via Broadway World]