This year’s Tony Awards nominations are out, and it’s a great time to be a nerd who likes theater. SpongeBob SquarePants tied Mean Girls for the most Tony Award nominations this year, with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two coming in close behind. That’s right: A musical about a talking sponge is one of the most-nominated musicals of the entire year.
This year, the Broadway season featured 33 productions, including 20 plays, 10 musicals, and three special performances. They included a musical version of Tina Fey’s iconic Mean Girls, as well as a Broadway rendition of Disney’s Frozen. And, of course, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical... which is way better than it has any right to be, considering it’s about a singing sponge. SpongeBob is nominated for an astounding 12 Tonys this year. Cursed Child secured 10 nominations, and is considered a frontrunner for Best Play.
The Tony Awards will be handed out on June 10. Here’s a list of everything Cursed Child, Frozen, and SpongeBob are nominated for. Because let’s be honest: You probably don’t care about Carousel.
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
- Best Musical
- Best Leading Actor in a Musical: Ethan Slater
- Best Book of a Musical: Kyle Jarrow
- Best Featured Actor in a Musical: Gavin Lee
- Best Scenic Design of a Musical: David Zinn
- Best Costume Design of a Musical: David Zinn
- Best Lighting Design of a Musical: Kevin Adams
- Best Sound Design of a Musical: Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson
- Best Direction of a Musical: Tina Landau
- Best Choreography of a Musical: Christopher Gattelli
- Best Orchestrations: Tom Kitt
- Best Original Score: The Composers of SpongeBob SquarePants
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
- Best Play
- Best Leading Actor in a Play: Jamie Parker
- Best Featured Actor in a Play: Anthony Boyle
- Best Featured Actress in a Play: Noma Dumezweni
- Best Scenic Design of a Play: Christine Jones
- Best Costume Design of a Play: Katrina Lindsay
- Best Lighting Design of a Play: Neil Austin
- Best Sound Design of a Play: Gareth Fry
- Best Direction of a Play: John Tiffany
- Best Choreography: Steven Hoggett
Frozen
- Best Musical
- Best Book of a Musical: Jennifer Lee
- Best Original Score - Music & Lyrics: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
[via Broadway World]
