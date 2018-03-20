We have a mysterious (of course) clue to Westworld’s second season. The fate of Ash is revealed is Ash vs Evil Dead doesn’t get renewed. Someone working on the Bumblebee movie has high praise for the Bumblebee movie. Plus, DC’s New Gods movie has a writer, Rocket Raccoon does not care for the Avengers, and more. Spoilers, come at me!

Indiana Jones 5

During his acceptance speech for a special award at the Rakuten TV Empire Awards, Stephen Spielberg revealed he intends to begin filming Indiana Jones 5 on April 2019 in the UK.

It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK. The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.

[Coming Soon]

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek

In conversation with Hey U Guys, Simon Pegg stated he doesn’t believe Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek will be rated R.

I don’t think he’s written an R-rated Star Trek script. I think what happened is he went to J.J. [Abrams] with an idea that he has had for a while—I remember he told us about it a long time ago. I think he told me and Edgar [Wright], about it a long time ago. He just put it to J.J. and J.J. is considering putting it into a writing room. We got an email just saying ‘Guess who came in the office the other day!’ So, I don’t know much about it, other than the fact that it is sort of in the mix. So, we will see.

Captain Marvel

Set footage reveals Captain Marvel has begun filming outside of Quest Nutrition headquarters.

The New Gods

Deadline reports Kario Salem has been hired to write Ava DuVernay’s The New Gods adaptation.

The Matrix

Speaking with Screen Rant, screenwriter Zack Penn stated his Matrix reboot is “in a phase right now.”

I’ve been working on Matrix right now. Which is in…a phase right now. That’s a franchise I desperately want to see brought back and, I can’t go in to too much detail, but I’ve been harassing Warner Bros. for years to try to get it going again so that’s one thing I’m working on and I’ve been working on a bunch of other things too.

Chopping Mall

Speaking with Nightmare Toys, writer/director Robert Hall revealed his remake of Chopping Mall will not involve killer mall security robots.

My version of Chopping Mall that I wrote is totally supernatural. It’s more The Fog set in an abandoned mall than it is robots. Instead of killer robots, they are these mannequins that are possessed by the souls of dead slaves that worked at the plantation that the mall was built over. Sorry, guys… [and] purists. I have a different take. Which [Roger Corman] really, really liked. Do need to get that underway.

Lady and the Tramp

Charlie Bean (The LEGO Ninjago Movie, Tron: Uprising) is slated to direct a live-action Lady and the Tramp for Disney.

[THR]

Bumblebee: The Movie

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Steven S. DeKnight praised Bumblebee: The Movie as his “absolute favorite” of the films he’s worked on in the Transformers writer’s room.

It was a room full of incredibly talented, interesting, really wonderful people. I’ve got to say, my time spent in there was just, more than anything, was just so much fun. Everyone was so much fun and interesting. And we actually wrote, I think it was, I want to say 12 different movies. Every one of us took a different idea and developed it into like a full 30-page outline, so there were like 12 movies. And also, in complete honesty, my absolute favorite movie of the bunch was the Bumblebee movie that they’re making right now. The idea was fantastic.

Avengers: Infinity War

Speaking with Screen Geek at the MCM Comic-Con in Birmingham, James Gunn revealed Rocket doesn’t rate the rest of the Avengers particularly highly.

Oh gosh. I think you’re going to have to be the judge of that. Although – it was certainly fun to see many of these new characters through the eyes of Rocket, because Rocket does not have the same sort of reverence for the superheroes that the average earthling is going to have. So, I think there is a lot of fun there.

Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle

Godzilla-Movies has the poster and synopsis for the upcoming Planet of Monsters sequel.

Rising from the depths of the planet is a new breed of monster, dubbed “Godzilla Earth.” Evolving for 20,000 years, the creature stands 300 meters high, weighs over 100,000 tons and wields such overwhelmingly destructive power that Haruo and company have no choice but to run for their lives. Coming to Haruo’s rescue, however, is Miana, a member of an aboriginal tribe called the Houtua. They are the first humanoid people the returnees have encountered. Could they descend from humans? “Our tribal god was destroyed by Godzilla. All that we have left are these eggs. Anyone who has tried to fight or resist him has been drowned in fire,” the tribespeople say to Haruo, who responds with: “This is our last hope of recovering our home.” Meanwhile, Bilusaludo commander, Galu-gu is elated to discover that the Houtua tribe’s arrowheads are made of a nanometal or a self-sustaining metal. It had been developed in the 21st century as an “anti-Godzilla” killer weapon deployed at their decisive battle fought at the foot of Mt. Fuji, but had been destroyed before it could be activated in the form of a “Mecha-Godzilla.” The nanometal was its base substance, and proof that the manufacturing plant can still be used.”

The Kitchen

THR reports Elisabeth Moss has joined Tiffany Hadish and Melissa McCarthy for the film adaptation of DC/Vertigo’s crime series The Kitchen. Moss will play “a timid wife of an abusive husband who falls in love with the violence of her new life.”

Nightflyers

Due to “creative differences,” showrunner Daniel Cerone has left Syfy’s Nightflyers. Executive producer Jeff Buhler is taking over the role.

[THR]

Ash vs Evil Dead

During a Q&A promoting his latest book at the Irish Film Institute in Dublin, Bruce Campbell stated “Ash is done” if Ash vs the Evil Dead isn’t renewed for a fourth season at Starz.

Another movie? No, no, no. Because if they cancel it I think Ash is done. There’s lavender on my property. I’m gonna smoke weed and hang out.

Supernatural

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jensen Ackles revealed he’ll be playing a second, brand-new character later this season.

Over the years I’ve only ever had to just play Dean, whereas Jared has had to be Lucifer and Gadreel and all these different actual characters other than Sam. Dean never had to do that. He’s only been Dean. The biggest stretch was Demon Dean but it was still Dean, it was just the demon version of himself, which I always love because it makes my job easier—I can just play the character I know. That is all going to change soon. Something big’s coming.

Meanwhile, KSiteTV has 27(!) new photos from the Scooby-Doo crossover episode, “Scoobynatural.” Head over there to see the rest.

Cloak & Dagger

KSiteTV also has a new poster for Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.

Westworld

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Jonathan Nolan stated Westworld’s second season is codenamed “The Door.”

If the first season was a journey inward, this is a journey outward. This is a search for what is else is beyond the park, and what else is in the park. Are there more parks? How big is the park? What’s beyond the park? We think of our seasons as discrete components in the series, to the point where we’ve named our seasons. The first season was called ‘The Maze.’ The second season is called ‘The Door.’

Timeless

The crew has to wrangle a rambunctious, teenage John F. Kennedy in the synopsis for “The Kennedy Curse,” airing April 15.

When a mission goes awry, Wyatt (Matt Lanter) and Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) are forced to bring a 17-year-old John F. Kennedy (guest star Grant Jordan) with them to the present. But while the Lifeboat is recharging for the return trip, Kennedy escapes from the bunker… into modern day San Francisco. Anxious to return the future president to history, the team must find a way to work together to rescue JFK and return him to the past before Rittenhouse assassinates him in 2018.

[Spoiler TV]

Supergirl

Following his apparent death, Winslow “The Toyman” Schott blows up his own coffin, creates an army of flying monkeys, and then seals Supergirl in blister packaging in the promo for “Schott Through the Heart.” The Toyman is dead. Long live Toywoman!

iZombie

Liv eats the brains of an exceptionally violent hockey player in the promo for next week’s episode, “Goon Struck.”

Legends of Tomorrow

Meanwhile, the Legends discover a world inhabited by Avas in the promo for “I, Ava.”

Legion

The latest promo for season two takes a page from The Tomorrow People.

Adventure Time

Finally, Cartoon Network has released a promo for the currently unscheduled series finale of Adventure Time.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.