Though we didn’t win any of the “big” awards, last night’s Oscars was a good night to be a geek.

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature—and the directors were trying to thank Marvel comic creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko near the end of their speech but were cut off by the show. Black Panther won three Oscars, the first three in the history of Marvel Studios. A film with the word “Solo” in the title won as well, though not the one we’re familiar with. And then...Green Book won Best Picture. But let’s forget that.

Advertisement

Here’s the full list of winners from last nights 91st Academy Awards.

Best Picture

Black Panther
BlakkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice

Advertisement

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Advertisement

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Writing, Original Screenplay

The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Advertisement

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Advertisement

Best Feature-Length Documentary

Free Solo
Hale Country This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born

Advertisement

Best Original Score

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where the Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow,” A Star is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Advertisement

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Advertisement

Production Design

Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Advertisement

Best Cinematography

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Best Short-Length Documentary

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Best Live-Action Short Film

Detainment
Fauve
Margueritte
Mother
Skin

What did you think of the host-less show last night?

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom. 

Advertisement