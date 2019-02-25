Though we didn’t win any of the “big” awards, last night’s Oscars was a good night to be a geek.

Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature—and the directors were trying to thank Marvel comic creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko near the end of their speech but were cut off by the show. Black Panther won three Oscars, the first three in the history of Marvel Studios. A film with the word “Solo” in the title won as well, though not the one we’re familiar with. And then...Green Book won Best Picture. But let’s forget that.

Here’s the full list of winners from last nights 91st Academy Awards.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlakkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Best Actor in a Leading Role



Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Writing, Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Marina De Tavira, Roma

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Feature-Length Documentary

Free Solo

Hale Country This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Best Original Score



Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where the Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Short-Length Documentary

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence

Best Animated Short Film



Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live-Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Margueritte

Mother

Skin

What did you think of the host-less show last night?

