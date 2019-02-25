Though we didn’t win any of the “big” awards, last night’s Oscars was a good night to be a geek.
Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature—and the directors were trying to thank Marvel comic creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko near the end of their speech but were cut off by the show. Black Panther won three Oscars, the first three in the history of Marvel Studios. A film with the word “Solo” in the title won as well, though not the one we’re familiar with. And then...Green Book won Best Picture. But let’s forget that.
Here’s the full list of winners from last nights 91st Academy Awards.
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlakkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Writing, Original Screenplay
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Marina De Tavira, Roma
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Feature-Length Documentary
Free Solo
Hale Country This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Writing, Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star is Born
Best Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where the Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow,” A Star is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star is Born
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Short-Length Documentary
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live-Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Margueritte
Mother
Skin
