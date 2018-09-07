Toys and Collectibles Action figures, statues, exclusives, and other merchandise. Beware: if you look here, you’re probably going to spend some money afterwards.

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's weekly roundup of the coolest toys we’ve seen on the internet. This week, Spider-Punk rocks out, Overwatch’s D.Va adds another sweet piece of merch to her highlight reel, a very cool Star Wars set, and...Barbie’s craziest ride yet? Check it out!



Advertisement

Hot Toys Sixth-Scale Spider-Man Spider-Punk Suit Figure

Hot Toys is already giving us a gorgeous take on the new Spider-suit in Marvel’s Spider-Man, but that’s not all—it’s also doing a 1:6 scale figure of another costume from the game, the Spider-Punk suit. Inspired by Hobart Brown, a spider-hero seen in the comics event Spider-Verse, the suit gives Spidey a punk-rock take, complete with dirty sneakers, a denim vest, and some suitably studded leather bracers/webshooters. On top of that, Spider-Punk comes with a guitar to wail on, like he does in the game! [Hot Toys]

Advertisement

Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series Han Solo and Princess Leia Organa Figures

Hasbro’s Star Wars toys have never had an international exclusive...until now! Sorry U.S. readers, the company has announced a European-only exclusive bundle of Han and Leia as they appeared on Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back. The Leia figure will be released individually later this year as a normal single release, but this particular version of Han, with his brown (or is it blue? No, really, it’s brown) overcoat and fabric hood is unique to the set, an amalgam of various past Han figures released over the years. The set will be available at MCM Comic Con London, Comic Con Paris, Lucca Comics & Games in Italy, and Noris Force Con in Germany, and includes themed packaging to recreate the icy Echo Base corridor Han and Leia argued in as Han prepared to leave the Alliance.

Advertisement

Figma Overwatch D.Va Figure

D.Va has joined Figma’s Overwatch line, and she plays to win! The hotshot mecha pilot might primarily be a tank in Overwatch’s metagame, but fans know that when her mecha gets too damaged (or she blows it up with her ultimate attack), D.Va can eject and take to the field herself. As well as including accessories like her blaster pistol and even a phone to recreate one of her highlight reel poses, D.Va also features a range of accessories inspired by the recent animated short she starred in, “Shooting Star”.

[h/t Toyark]

Advertisement

Lego Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald Newt Scamander and Gellert Grindelwald Brickheadz

Half of Lego’s manufacturing capacity must now be dedicated to churning out pieces for its BrickHeadz line, which is expanding faster than our own universe is. Newt and Gellert from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald are the latest additions, teased on Lego’s official Twitter account earlier this week. They’ll presumably drop sometime before the film does, and will go for the standard rate of $20 for the two-pack.

Advertisement

Fisher-Price Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper

Barbie’s made a small fortune throughout her life as she’s hopped from job to job, and she’s not afraid to spend it, with dream mansions, dream boats, and driveways packed with dream cars. But for the first time, kids can hop behind the wheel of one of Barbie’s more elaborate investments with this $450 Power Wheels version of her Dream Camper. There’s no room to actually sleep inside it, but there’s a working radio with MP3 player hookup, room for two young’ns to ride along, and a fold-out kitchen for prepping plastic vittles over an equally synthetic fire.