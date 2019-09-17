Image: Sony Pictures

When the whole Spider-Man controversy went down, one of the most common jokes was that Marvel should make a Night Monkey movie. After all, the Night Monkey was just Spider-Man in a different costume. No one would ever notice! That makes the below trailer, coincidental or not, even better than it already is.

The Night Monkey, of course, is the jokey moniker given to Spider-Man as he wore a new suit to protect his identity in Spider-Man: Far From Home. So, with that film hitting digital release today (and Blu-ray October 1), a trailer for a Night Monkey movie has now been released.

Check it out.

In terms of repurposing old footage in fun, funny new ways, you have to give Sony a tip of the cap for this. It’s clever and timely, especially with that whole Marvel Studios business. And yet, the list of features on the Far From Home release is so good, this doesn’t even seem to be on there.

Here’s the full list of features, courtesy of the press release:

New Original Short, Peter’s To-Do-List: Peter has a few errands to run before he can leave on his class trip.

Peter has a few errands to run before he can leave on his class trip. Teachers’ Travel Tips: Mr. Harrington & Mr. Dell present a few tips on how to traverse the European continent.

Mr. Harrington & Mr. Dell present a few tips on how to traverse the European continent. Stepping Up : Explore how Spider-Man was introduced in the MCU, the ways Tom Holland transformed the character of Peter Parker, and what the future holds for Spider-Man.

: Explore how Spider-Man was introduced in the MCU, the ways Tom Holland transformed the character of Peter Parker, and what the future holds for Spider-Man. Suit Up: The suit doesn’t make the hero - but it does play a big role in who they are and who they can become. This piece examines all of Peter’s different suits in the movie, and with behind the scenes footage, we see why some suits are better than others.

The suit doesn’t make the hero - but it does play a big role in who they are and who they can become. This piece examines all of Peter’s different suits in the movie, and with behind the scenes footage, we see why some suits are better than others. Far, FAR, Far from Home : The film’s illustrious locations serve story points and establish tone, but they’re also amazing to travel to! Hear from the cast on their experiences filming on-location.

: The film’s illustrious locations serve story points and establish tone, but they’re also amazing to travel to! Hear from the cast on their experiences filming on-location. It Takes Two : A special look at the chemistry between Jon Watts and Tom Holland.

: A special look at the chemistry between Jon Watts and Tom Holland. Fury & Hill: MCU stalwarts Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson are back as Agent Maria Hill & Nick Fury!

MCU stalwarts Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson are back as Agent Maria Hill & Nick Fury! The Ginter-Riva Effect: A look at the villain sub-plot and how William Ginter-Riva ties Spider-Man: Far From Home all the way back to the beginning of the MCU.

A look at the villain sub-plot and how William Ginter-Riva ties Spider-Man: Far From Home all the way back to the beginning of the MCU. Thank You, Mrs. Parker : A look at Marisa Tomei’s reimagining of Aunt May, from Homecoming to Far From Home.

: A look at Marisa Tomei’s reimagining of Aunt May, from Homecoming to Far From Home. The Brother’s Trust : A quick look into some of the amazing work Tom Holland and his brothers have done through their charity, The Brothers Trust.

: A quick look into some of the amazing work Tom Holland and his brothers have done through their charity, The Brothers Trust. The Jump Off: Interviews with the cast & crew take us through all of the amazing stunts of Far From Home.

Interviews with the cast & crew take us through all of the amazing stunts of Far From Home. Now You See Me: We examine the evolution of Mysterio and why Jake Gyllenhaal was the perfect fit for the role.

We examine the evolution of Mysterio and why Jake Gyllenhaal was the perfect fit for the role. Stealthy Easter Eggs: Allow E.D.I.T.H. to reveal some of the hidden Easter Eggs you may have missed!

Allow E.D.I.T.H. to reveal some of the hidden Easter Eggs you may have missed! Select Scene Pre – Vis : A side by side comparison of the Pre-Vis with the film

: A side by side comparison of the Pre-Vis with the film Gag Reel & Outakes

Never-Before-Seen Alternate & Extended Scenes

Spider-Man: Far From Home is available digitally now, and on Blu-ray October 1.

