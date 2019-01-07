Image: Sony

King T’Challa may not have gotten his due, but Miles Morales is swinging high as Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Golden Globes. Thwip!



It was a groundbreaking year for superhero films at this year’s Golden Globes, as Black Panther was the first superhero film nominated for Best Drama, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (which we named our favorite movie of the year) was nominated and won for Best Animated Feature, beating out the likes of like Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Sadly, Black Panther lost to the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, but the fact that it was nominated showed that superhero films aren’t just for kids anymore. They’re a cultural marvel and part of the mainstream. It was also disappointing to see that Mary Poppins Returns didn’t get a single award, despite several nominations, along with Westworld, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Good Place. And, let’s be frank, a few of the winners were bad choices, or even downright upsetting...we’re looking at you, Green Book.

Here’s a full list of this year’s winners.

Film

Best Motion Picture, Drama



Black Panther

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy



Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Director, Motion Picture



Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama



Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy



Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama



Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy



Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture



Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture



Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Screenplay



Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book

Best Motion Picture, Animated



Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language



Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Original Song, Motion Picture



“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Best Original Score, Motion Picture



Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

WINNER: Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns





TV

Best Television Series, Drama



The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Musical or Comedy Series



Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama



Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series, Drama



Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series



Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy



Sasha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television



Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry



Did your favorites win the night?

