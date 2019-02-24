Image: Sony

On Oscar Sunday, we are all Spider-Man. Into the Spider-Verse just won the 2019 Oscar for Best Animated Film!

The film, directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, bested Incredibles 2, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Isle of Dogs, and Mirai to take the top prize at the 91st Academy Awards.

It’s a win that few could have even imagined about 10 weeks ago, before the film hit theaters on December 14. At that time, it seemed pretty likely Disney had the award all but wrapped up with Incredibles 2, which boasted both critical and financial success. Almost no one saw Spider-Verse coming. How it would be so exciting, so inspiring, and just so damn brilliant on every level. We here at io9 even named it the best film of the year, period, animated or not.

From here, more Spider-Verse animated films are on the way and maybe even some TV shows. The film is also coming home, first to digital on February 26 and then physical media on March 19. We just hope they have time to put “Best Animated Feature” on the cover.

