Photo: Sony

Look out, here comes the Spider-Man...spoilers. Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to an end with Sony’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. The movie’s out today, and if you’ve seen it, no doubt you’re dying to talk about the hits, the misses, the surprises, and that thing. Well, more like two things. You know what I mean.

Advertisement

In this latest Spider-Man flick, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is on vacation in Europe with his friends, including his crush MJ (Zendaya). The good times are soon interrupted by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his, well, mysterious new friend named Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). You see, that whole “Snap” situation has caused a lot of problems, and it’s up to Spider-Man to try and fix them.



But holy shit: Those post-credits scenes! I don’t even know where to begin, I’m still wrapping my head around them. Let us know what you thought of them—and the rest of the movie too, of course—in the comments below!

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.