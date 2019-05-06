Image: Sony/Marvel

Spider-Man: Far From Home’s first trailer begins with a brief warning from Tom Holland because the film features major spoilers about Avengers: Endgame, a movie that (surprise) brings Peter Parker back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But interestingly, the major shocker the trailer introduces is much, much bigger than any one hero.



Advertisement

Spider-Man: Far From Home will pick up soon after the events of Avengers: Endgame, meaning that everyone Thanos snapped out of existence in Infinity War has returned to the land of the living, albeit five years into the future, and they’re doing their best to get back to living normal lives. Just as Peter’s doing his part by going on a class trip to Europe with a bunch of his fellow students, he comes face to face with Nick Fury who needs his assistance handling a group of new elemental villains who seem hellbent on using their powers to cause chaos in various cities.

With most of the world’s other Avengers tied up (or dead), it’s up to Peter to team with Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal), a new hero with magical abilities stop the elementals. But at one moment in the trailer, Fury says something very important about Beck that fundamentally changes his role in the movie—Beck, Fury explains, is from Earth, just not ours—there’s a multiverse.

Beck is from an alternate Earth, and as Fury further explains, “the Snap tore a hole in our dimension.” What he doesn’t specify is whether it was Thanos’ initial snap, Hulk’s snap, or Tony Stark’s snap. Perhaps a combination of the three? However they wind up explaining it, the existence of a multiverse is rather huge for obvious reasons.

Advertisement

One of the more curious developments to come out of Endgame is the idea that, in removing the Infinity Stones from the past (even though the Stones are ultimately replaced by the end of the movie), the Avengers presumably created countless alternate realities by messing with the events of their own time stream. The Russos have gone on the record as stating that when Captain America makes his final time jump at the end of Endgame in order to live out the rest of his life peacefully, he doesn’t simply go to the past in order to be with Peggy Carter, he hops into a completely different dimension.

It’s one thing to hear directors muse about these things as a result of a movie leaving questions wildly unanswered, and another for a character to explicitly question whether their reality is one of many that all exist simultaneously. It also begs the question: what other realities connect to the MCU? Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-producer Chris Miller seems to be wondering about this as well:

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has already flirted with the idea of tying all of Sony’s Spidey films together with the idea that they’re all part of a much larger, interconnected web of films, television shows, and comics, and it’s seeming more than likely that Spider-Man: Far From Home’s going to do the same when it swings into theaters on July 2.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.