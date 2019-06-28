io9 Reviews Reviews and critical analyses of fan-favorite movies, TV shows, comics, books, and more.

Did you read our review of Spider-Man: Far From Home and think, “This is good, but what do other writers on the site think?” Did you also think “I’d prefer to hear those thoughts with a visual accompaniment?” If so, my friend, today is your lucky day. No spoilers lie ahead!

Above is my addendum to Charles Pulliam-Moore’s review. We both agree that the movie is great. I’ve seen it twice, so in addition to everything I say above, here are some other non-spoiler thoughts.

My biggest takeaway, in fact, is that knowing the spoilers in Spider-Man: Far From Home almost makes it better. All of the big twists and turns in the film are so well seeded that, on the first watch, you probably won’t notice them. But the second time around, there’s just enough there for you to realize what’s coming and appreciate those moments even more. It’s a very well-crafted film all around.

A second viewing also helps you realize just how beautifully paced it is. Even at a little over two hours, the film cooks. There’s not a dull moment, and as it nears the end, you feel like you’ve been watching it for 10 minutes. The propulsiveness of it is remarkable.

And finally, the fact that a superhero movie can not only use the global in-world events of Avengers: Endgame to its advantage but sprinkle in just enough global real-world concerns, really puts it all over the top. I’ll leave that at that but you’ll know it when you see it.

Which you absolutely should. Spider-Man: Far From Home is the goods. It opens July 2.

