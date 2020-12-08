Spider-Man 3 Recruits Alfred Molina's Doc Ock

Doc Ock is back. Photo : Sony

Arguably the best on-screen Spider-Man villain ever is making his return and the implications are huge. After weeks of rumors, The Hollywood Reporter now says Alfred Molina is indeed returning as Doctor Octopus for Sony and Marvel’s untitled third Spider-Man film, directed by Jon Watts.

What’s so huge about this is Molina’s version of the character is from a universe where Tobey Maguire is Peter Parker, while another actor reportedly in the film, Jamie Foxx, is from a universe where Andrew Garfield is Peter Parker and n either of them are the star of this movie either. That would be Tom Holland. I t certainly seems like that Spider-Verse is becoming more and more likely.

io9 reached out to Sony which had no comment.

This story is developing...