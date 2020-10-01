Spider-Man 3 May See Jamie Foxx’s Electro Face Tom Holland

Jamie Foxx as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Image : Sony Pictures

It’s time for a shocking reunion. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Foxx is in talks to reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 for Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man movie.



Advertisement

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter , Foxx may be once again taking on the role he played during Andrew Garfield’s turn as the web-slinger. This time, he’ll be taking on Holland’s Peter Parker— who most recently took on the role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, following the final Avengers crossover epic. It’s the latest surprising crossover from the earlier Spider-Man franchises , with Far From Home seeing a cameo from J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson.

Advertisement

Most of the supporting cast is expected to return for Spider-Man 3, which will once again be directed by Jon Watts. It’s part of Sony’s attempts to grow a massive Spider-Man cinematic franchise, with Venom 2 on the way along with Morbius and several others. The third Spider-Man film is set to come out on November 5, 2021, although the novel coroanvirus pandemic could change that.

This article is being updated.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.