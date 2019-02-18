Image: Sony Pictures Animation

With just over a week to go until Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verses’s much-anticipated digital release, Sony has released a short but action-packed, not to mention joyfully goofy, glimpse at one of the special features: Caught in a Ham, starring John Mulaney’s wisecracking Peter Porker, aka Spider-Ham.



Ah, that Spider-Ham is such a...ham. We can’t wait to see what happens next, and we won’t have to wait long for that or to revisit our favorite movie of 2018. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse—directed by Rodney Rothman, Peter Ramsey, and Bob Persichetti—hits digital on February 26, then comes to Blu-ray on March 19.

