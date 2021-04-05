Space Jam: A New Legacy's Most WTF Cameos From the New Trailer

Screenshot : Warner Bros.

Space Jam has always been about bringing worlds together, but we’ve never seen anything like this. The first trailer dropped for Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to the ‘90s film, and while it focuses primarily on the stars (aka LeBron James and the Looney Tunes), the world of the film is also filled to the brim with characters from other Warner Bros. films—and not just the kid-friendly ones.

Until the movie is out—July 16 in theaters and HBO Max—it’ll probably be impossible to catch every IP the studio decided to throw into the live-action/CG hybrid film. For now, we’ve collected a bunch of the most random characters we spotted but you can expect some other big names to make cameos for sure (we’d put money on Wonder Woman). Among the ones that aren’t on our list, but are clearly in the trailer: King Kong, the Flintstones , Yogi Bear , and the Scooby-Doo gang , plus t he Iron Giant himself.