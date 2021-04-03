Lebron James and Tweety Bird look skeptical in Space Jam: A New Legacy. Image : Warner Bros.

People have basically been talking about a Space Jam sequel with Lebron James for as long as Lebron James has been in the NBA. Slowly but surely that finally came together and now, 25 years after the first film was released, there’s a trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The Warner Bros. film, directed by Malcolm D. Lee, is making it clear this is a new take on the franchise—which originally starred Michael Jordan—even if it is based on the same concept of mixing a real, live-action sports star with the studio’s famous Looney Tunes characters. James stars as himself and gets stuck inside a villainous A.I. (played by Marvel’s Don Cheadle). He, of course, then must team up with the animated favorites (minus one) for an epic basketball game to escape. There’s way more to it too, some of which you see in the first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy.

A New Legacy co-stars Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Star Trek’s Sonequa Martin-Green, Daffy Duck, Atlanta’s Khris Davis, Tweety Bird, Road Runner, and others.

Space Jam: A New Legacy opens in theaters and HBO Max July 16.

