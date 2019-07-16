Image: Warner Bros.

Though pre-production for Warner Bros.’ long-awaited Space Jam sequel began earlier this summer, the movie’s going through a rather significant shakeup behind the scenes.

Deadline reports that director Malcolm D. Lee is now heading Space Jam 2 in place of Terence Nance, who bowed out of the project over creative differences with the studio about the film’s story. Lee comes to the film relatively fresh off the success of Girls Trip, Night School, and HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness, meaning he’s got the comedy chops to helm a story like Space Jam—but whether the sequel’s still something audiences are interested in seeing remains to be seen.

