Release dates you’ve been waiting years for!

Come on and slam, and get ready for the next installment of the jam. Warner Bros. has revealed when LeBron James’ long-awaited sequel to the hit Looney Tunes basketball adventure is coming. As reported by Deadline, Space Jam 2 is officially hitting theaters on July 16, 2021. According to the report that date was previously being held for an “Untitled WB Event Film.”

Spearheaded by James, who’s taking the starting position that Michael Jordan had during the original 1996 film, the live-action/animation hybrid will be directed by Terence Nance (Random Acts of Flyness) and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. It’s an all-star lineup for a sequel decades in the making—let’s not forget how we almost got a sequel years ago with Tony Hawk and the sweet sport of skateboarding.

Warner Bros. also announced that Godzilla vs. Kong, the shared universe crossover to end all shared universe crossovers, has been moved up eight weeks and will now come out on March 13, 2020. According to Deadline’s report, the reason is so it doesn’t have to compete with Fast & Furious 9. Instead, it’ll go up against Fox’s Gambit movie that’s still totally happening you guys. Before all of that happens, we’ve still got Godzilla: King of the Monsters to get us pumped, which comes out May 31.

Lastly, Conjuring spinoff Annabelle 2 (technically still untitled) will now be released a week earlier than planned on June 28That one was previously set to go up against Spider-Man: Far From Home at the box office so probably a good call.

