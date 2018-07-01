Image: Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is notable for bringing Jeff Goldblum back to the Jurassic universe as Dr. Ian Malcolm, and it sounds like Colin Trevorrow wants to bring more characters from the original Jurassic Park in the upcoming third Jurassic World film.

Trevorrow, who will return to the director’s chair for Jurassic World 3, talked to MTV recently about fan expectations, returning characters, and the Jurassic series.

“We felt like this was Malcolm’s return,” Trevorrow said about Fallen Kingdom, adding, “This was his... let him have his moment. I feel that way about everyone, especially Laura [Dern], in that he never got to have her own movie. That identified as being something that’s important.”

Later, in response to another question, which mused that fans might feel cheated if characters like Alan Grant (Sam Neill) or Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) didn’t appear, Trevorrow replied, “I totally agree with that. I would feel robbed, too, yeah.”

Now, that’s not a definitive answer, but it certainly seems like Trevorrow has a lot of thoughts about Dern and Neill’s characters in his version of the Jurassic universe. And it definitely sounds like he wants to see them again.

So we’ll see, huh? In a world where dinosaurs exist, one can never quite say never.

